Blame Biden for Ukraine invasion

No one person is more responsible for the invasion of Ukraine than Biden (and his crime family). Obama, in his infinite wisdom; assigned his mumbling, stumbling, vice president responsibility for Ukraine and China. The many times Ukraine begged to join the EU and NATO; Biden responded that Ukraine would have to eliminate the corruption within their country. Meanwhile; his son used Air Force 2 for siphoning millions of dollars out of Ukraine and even Russia. Biden enriched himself and his crime family with bribes while criticizing Ukraine for being “corrupt!” When a Ukrainian prosecutor was investigating Burisma; the company Hunter and John Kerry’s son supposedly “worked” for, Biden threatened Ukraine to fire the prosecutor or they would not receive a billion dollars in financial aid. Ukraine fired the prosecutor. Biden bragged about this on national TV and Democrats want you to believe abuse of power is an impeachable offense? This was the very definition of quid pro quo!

Secondly, during President Obama’s entire eight-year presidency he refused to give lethal weapons to Ukraine. Even after Russia invaded Ukraine and annexed Crimea, he and Biden refused to give them any lethal weaponry to help them defend Ukrainian territory against Putin. Both of these aggressive actions were done while Biden was the lead person in dealing with Ukraine. The only military aid given to Ukraine during Obama’s two terms was rations, blankets, pillows, etc. I guess Obama and Biden were preparing Ukraine for a pillow fight and needed to know which fork to use while eating MREs. Imagine how differently the Ukrainian military would look today with American lethal weaponry given to them from 2008-2016. They could have been trained to use the weaponry instead of becoming proficient in the use of Mr. Pillow products. In addition, imagine how differently the Ukrainian military would look today if they had the $85 billion worth of military equipment our Biden left in Afghanistan! During Trump’s four years he reversed this policy and provided Ukraine with lethal weapons; particularly, anti-tank weapons. In addition, on his first day in office, Biden rescinded Trump’s sanctions against companies who were building the Nord Stream pipelines. Trump had construction stopped cold! Now tell us about Russian Collusion!

Thirdly, when bullies like Putin, Xi Jinping, and the Iranian mullahs see a military debacle like Biden’s rout out of Afghanistan, they react like sharks to blood in the water. The blood in the water is our president. It’s like lions circling a wounded gazelle. China will take Taiwan next, while Iran gets closer to a nuclear weapon. Of course, the Biden crime family has accepted billions from China too!

Jim Faust

Dothan