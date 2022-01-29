Blind squirrels and leftist nuts

Just as a blind squirrel will occasionally find a nut, the deaf, dumb, and blind nuts on the left have proven they can find at least one day in their lives to support the police.
That day was Jan. 6, 2021. On Jan. 18, Linda Westphal wrote a very short letter of about 100 words with almost the same number of inaccuracies about the “insurrection.”
First of all, the Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines insurrection as “a usually violent attempt to take control of a government.” One can call Jan. 6 whatever one wants but what it clearly wasn’t was an insurrection. The people who attacked the capital building shouted they were after (Vice President Mike) Pence and (Senate Minority Leader Mitch) McConnell. There is no proof, other than leftists’ hyperbole, that the trespassers were attempting to overthrow the government. This is simply verbal diarrhea.
She continues that Capitol Police were “murdered.” Everyone who died during the break-in of the Capitol died from natural causes except for Ashli Babbitt. Not one rioter was charged with murder. Ms. Westphal indicated that Ms. Babbitt, an unarmed Air Force Veteran, deserved to die because she “was on tape banging on the glass part of the doors.” If banging on windows is grounds for a policeman to shoot and kill a violator, we could have stopped the $2 billion worth of private property destroyed in the summer of 2020! Thousands of BLM, Antifa, arsonists, and looters could have been shot and killed by police according to this subpar logic.
I think it’s ironic that all the destruction in 2020 was because a white policeman killed an unarmed black man (two-time felon.) No “social justice” riots because a black Capitol policeman killed an unarmed white woman.
If leftists didn’t have double standards, they would have no standards at all.
Jim Faust
Dothan