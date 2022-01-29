Blind squirrels and leftist nuts

Just as a blind squirrel will occasionally find a nut, the deaf, dumb, and blind nuts on the left have proven they can find at least one day in their lives to support the police.

That day was Jan. 6, 2021. On Jan. 18, Linda Westphal wrote a very short letter of about 100 words with almost the same number of inaccuracies about the “insurrection.”

First of all, the Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines insurrection as “a usually violent attempt to take control of a government.” One can call Jan. 6 whatever one wants but what it clearly wasn’t was an insurrection. The people who attacked the capital building shouted they were after (Vice President Mike) Pence and (Senate Minority Leader Mitch) McConnell. There is no proof, other than leftists’ hyperbole, that the trespassers were attempting to overthrow the government. This is simply verbal diarrhea.