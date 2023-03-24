I found March 12 letter to the editor, “Neither unprovoked nor sneaky,” as shockingly ignorant of the facts surrounding the United States’ entry in World War II. Even more shocking was the author’s frequent attempts to apologize for the Fascist Imperialism that caused the war in the first place.

He starts off by criticizing Winston Churchill for his “relentless hounding” of FDR “to drag us into World War II.” The British Empire was fighting two of the most powerful genocidal forces in history on two different fronts -- a fight British Empire couldn’t possible win alone.

He seems to excuse the German invasion of Poland because they wanted to retake “land they considered stolen from them at the Treaty of Versailles.” I assume he’s speaking of the Polish Corridor. Germany overran about two-thirds of Poland while the Soviet Union occupied the other third. They didn’t stop with the Polish Corridor.

Furthermore, he excuses Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor because the U.S. froze Japanese assets and had an embargo on scrap metal and oil with Japan. He describes “these are blatant acts of war.” What the author doesn’t realize is freezing assets and embargoes were in retaliation for the mass genocide of the Chinese people. These are routine measures taken against nations in order to prevent war. The Japanese murdered 1 million Chinese during the “Rape of Nanking.”

He tells us that “US Naval Intelligence had broken the Japanese code” so we “knew the ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ carriers were steaming toward Hawaii.” Actually, this statement was partially correct. We had broken the Japanese diplomatic code; not the Naval code. This was not done until just prior to the Battle of Midway, six months after Pearl Harbor. The Battle of Midway showed the world what we could do when we “know” the enemies’ movements. It cost the Japanese four aircraft carriers and forever stopped their military dominance of the Pacific Theater. Midway was arguably the most decisive battle in history.

The author moves from apologizing for Fascists to apologizing for the Putin dictatorship. He legitimizes Putin’s invasion and annexation of Crimea because it is Russia’s only “warm-water port.” He calls President Zelensky a “Neo-Nazi.” I guess he doesn’t know that Zelensky is the only head of state in the world outside of Israel who is Jewish. I doubt you will find many Neo-Nazi Jews.

Jim Faust

Dothan