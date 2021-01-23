 Skip to main content
After reading the Dec. 1 article about the reunion between a lost dog and her owner, I knew I had to write a letter to the editor. For those of you who didn’t see the article, it was on the front page and it was about a lady named June and her lost dog, Abby, who had been missing for three weeks. June is a cashier at a local Walmart and as it turns out, one day Abby just came walking into the Walmart where June works and went all around the store until she found June, and the two were reunited.

What a beautiful, heartwarming story! As a huge animal lover, I was almost in tears after reading that article. I know what it feels like to lose several beloved pets that just go missing, so I could definitely identify with June. In light of all the negativity these days with politics, the pandemic, burglaries, etc., on any given day, this was such a breath of fresh air and it put a smile on my face and in my heart.

I am so thankful that the Dothan Eagle chose to include this story and to put it on the front page so it was the first article I read, and it softened the blow of some of the other articles. We need more articles like this one, about some of the good things that are going on every day. And truly there are a lot of good things going on every day. Spirits desperately need to be lifted in these times. Bring on more of the good stuff! Kudos to the Dothan Eagle!

Sally Griggs

Dothan

Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
