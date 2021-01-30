‘Brooks, Moore, and Tuberville must resign or be removed’

The worst terrorist attack in the history of our country took place on Jan. 6 and the Republican Party want us to forgive and forget. This attack was worse than 9/11 because it attacked the very roots of our democracy. It was an attempted coup to overthrow the election of the president.

Of course they want us to forget. Some of their party members took part in it. From the president who ordered his militias to come to DC and march to the Capitol, to the congressmen and senators who gave speeches and supported the overthrow. Reports also indicate that some members gave tours of the Capitol building to the rioters prior to the attack.

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, U.S. Rep. Barry Moore, and U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville were among these seditionists who supported the coup attempt. They must either resign or be removed from office for their failure to support our democratic process.

Chris Lochner

Dothan

