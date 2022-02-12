Can public education be rehabilitated?

Your Feb. 8 view, “Abandoning public schools,” appears to miss one obvious point in the discussion, and before the chorus of boos drowns out my voice, let me state unequivocally that I am positive there are a great number of public-school teachers who are dedicated to passing on the accumulated knowledge of society to our children. I have only admiration and good will toward them.

To the task at hand, “the looming question: why not improve ‘failing’ public schools rather than paying students to go elsewhere?’” The question itself is the answer. Public schools have been failing for the past 3-4 decades amid countless efforts to correct the situation. Need proof? Colleges in this country spend an inordinate amount of resources, human and financial, to remediate students’ inability to speak, to read, to write, to solve basic math questions, and most damning of all, to know HOW to think logically in order to arrive at a well-thought out conclusion. Our public schools have done a fine job in teaching them WHAT to think but not HOW to think.