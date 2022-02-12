Can public education be rehabilitated?

Your Feb. 8 view, “Abandoning public schools,” appears to miss one obvious point in the discussion, and before the chorus of boos drowns out my voice, let me state unequivocally that I am positive there are a great number of public-school teachers who are dedicated to passing on the accumulated knowledge of society to our children. I have only admiration and good will toward them.
To the task at hand, “the looming question: why not improve ‘failing’ public schools rather than paying students to go elsewhere?’” The question itself is the answer. Public schools have been failing for the past 3-4 decades amid countless efforts to correct the situation. Need proof? Colleges in this country spend an inordinate amount of resources, human and financial, to remediate students’ inability to speak, to read, to write, to solve basic math questions, and most damning of all, to know HOW to think logically in order to arrive at a well-thought out conclusion. Our public schools have done a fine job in teaching them WHAT to think but not HOW to think.
Your point that “parents already have that control” contains an element of truth. Parents should be intimately involved in what is happening, or not, in the schools, and should be more involved in how their children are faring. Are they learning enough to navigate an adult world? Are they functionally illiterate upon graduation from high school? What will become of them, if they are unable to complete an employment application?
The thrust of your editorial is that we should try more of the same that has been used over the years—throw more money at it. Never mind that none of it has stemmed the downward spiral of the quality of public education; in most human endeavors, activities are valued, graded, by OUTCOMES not by inputs. By this metric, public education has FAILED and needs something, perhaps competition, to spur it to improve its results. To be sure, it would be hard to further erode the quality of education, which some schools offer, as the number of graduates unable to read above 5th or 6th grade level proves.
Can public education be rehabilitated? I hope so, but it will take more than money to accomplish. Einstein is credited with defining insanity as doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.
James Adie
Enterprise