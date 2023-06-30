I have requested from mayors of Dothan and Ozark to make April 20, 2024, Judge Jackson Day of Celebration to recognize him and his siblings with Colored Sacred Harp Music. An invitation has been extended to many Sacred Harp groups around this country.

He wasn't recognized by America history books or Black history books many people who don't know anything about Sacred Harp never heard of Judge Jackson or Sacred Harp Music. April 20, 2024, will be 89th Annual Celebration for Jackson, and we’d like to take his legacy to another level, bringing his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and three to four generations. We want to share our appreciation to both Dothan and Ozark in Alabama.