 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Celebrating Hospital Week
0 comments

Celebrating Hospital Week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Good health. We all want it – a life where our bodies remain strong and able, allowing us to do the things we most enjoy. And, there's never been a time when good health and wellbeing have been more essential for our human connections, whether it is the opportunity to hug our loved ones, meet the first grandchild, play with our teams, or gather with friends again.

At Flowers Hospital we understand how important your health is, so whenever you need us, we’re dedicated to helping you get well and live healthier. Delivering on this mission takes tremendous resources, coordination and the commitment of a skilled and compassionate team.

Many essential workers keep hospitals open and running 24/7 – always available for your family. Housekeepers and maintenance workers keep our facilities safe, clean and operational. Registration staff welcome you and case managers make sure you are discharged safely when your visit is over. In between, physicians review your condition, make diagnoses, order care and perform procedures that can save your life or improve your condition. Nurses provide care at the bedside to help ensure better outcomes, recovery and comfort. Surgical, imaging and other technicians perform important tests and procedures. Lab techs, pharmacy workers, therapists, supply chain managers, educators, and so many more people work together to make sure you have access to the medical care you need.

The people inside the walls of Flowers Hospital aren't just skilled professionals and hard-working support teams. This past year, against a global pandemic, they have been heroes in our midst, unwavering in the fight for the health of their patients and the wellbeing of our community.

So I hope you will join us during National Hospital Week, May 9-15, 2021, as we salute and honor our local hospital team along with hospitals and healthcare workers across this country and around the world. Take time to thank the doctors, nurses, clinicians, technicians, and the many other support staff members who are here for you – always.

Jeff Brannon

Chief Executive Officer

Flowers Hospital

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GOP’s ‘complete contempt’
Letters

GOP’s ‘complete contempt’

  • Updated

April 19 marks an anniversary of sorts. For the past 20 months (except for hospital stays in Birmingham and Columbus), my wife has been a resi…

On voter ID
Letters

On voter ID

  • Updated

Karen Backman (“Voter suppression,” Letters to the Editor, April 11) is absolutely correct. Voting is a right; many Americans gave their lives…

Disappointed
Letters

Disappointed

  • Updated

I am voicing my disappointment about the decision of current landlords to not renew the lease of Cherokee Laundromat in Dothan.

‘Where is the justice?’
Letters

‘Where is the justice?’

Our country endured months of “demonstrations” by Antifa, Black Lives Matter, complicit governors and mayors and rent-a-mob folks who burned, …

The moral dimension of policing
Letters

The moral dimension of policing

In the April 2 edition of the Dothan Eagle, Cal Thomas wrote a piece titled, “The George Floyd Narrative.” In his column, he asserts that the …

Voter suppression
Letters

Voter suppression

John Merrill, current Alabama Secretary of State, is a man of elitist privilege who has never worked a hard day of labor in his life. That giv…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert