Changing the world
Changing the world

On Sunday, Dec. 26, I woke up and turned to page 4 to look at the Letters to the Editor. In its place, was an article “Start Small to Change the World” by Assistant Professor of Sociology (i.e., Socialism/Marxism) Colleen Wynn. Everyone with college-aged children or future college students need to read this garbage to get an idea of the overpriced, and oftentimes worthless, education they’re going to receive. Voters need to read it before our elected representatives vote to pay off all student loans with our hard-earned money.

The article was full of absolute lies, here’s a few:

“Supreme Court poised to outlaw abortion.”

“Uprisings (not riots) for racial justice in the summer of 2020.” Is that what that was? Hundreds of police officers injured, $2 billion of damages, dozens of murders were simply an “uprising?”

The XL pipeline shut down was due to “protests, led by Indigenous activists.”

“White supremacist movements show a dark and incredibly troubling side.”

I guess she believes in Bigfoot and the Loch Ness monster as well. One of my favorites is that “community engagement” has health benefits! I guess so unless one tries to protect your business against BLM or Antifa looters.

Ever wonder where these educated idiots come from? I had the opportunity to attend Cornell University in the late ‘80s. I was a graduate student in my mid-thirties. I kept meeting other students of equal age who did nothing but attend universities. They would get one grant after another and study at some of the finest universities in the country. Their lack of common sense or knowledge of the real world was astounding. And then it finally hit me, these are the people who become university professors!

Jim Faust

Dothan

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
