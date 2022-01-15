Changing the world

Ever wonder where these educated idiots come from? I had the opportunity to attend Cornell University in the late ‘80s. I was a graduate student in my mid-thirties. I kept meeting other students of equal age who did nothing but attend universities. They would get one grant after another and study at some of the finest universities in the country. Their lack of common sense or knowledge of the real world was astounding. And then it finally hit me, these are the people who become university professors!