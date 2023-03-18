The March 12 paper carried several interesting letters. In one Mr. Hess again agitates against the “evil” NRA. I might point out to Mr. Hess that it is possible that without the NRA and other like organizations he probably wouldn’t be allowed to own a Daisy BB gun today if his party of choice had its way.

The Ukrainian people have continued to fight to retake land stolen in 2014. Crimea was Ukrainian, Russia had no legitimate right to seize it. If President Zelensky was the criminal Russia claims, he would have fled when the U.S. offered him asylum when told by western military analysts that Kiev would fall in three days once Russia invaded. Instead, even after learning he and his family were targeted for assassination by Putin, he stayed and stated, “The fight is here, I need ammunition, not a ride.” Ukrainians are paying in blood fighting a brutal heartless invasion of criminal penal battalions and mercenaries, murdering, raping, burning and pillaging their way across the plains of Ukraine. Ukrainians are in a life-and-death struggle for their own freedom and that of the free world. Not one NATO soldier has lost a drop of blood so far. Without Ukrainian courage, American soldiers might very well be dying in the streets of Warsaw, Berlin, and Paris right now as their brother airmen lose their lives in the western European skies. The ChiComs are watching what we do.