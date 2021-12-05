 Skip to main content
Child care is important
Child care is important

Thank you to the current Biden Administration and the Democrats for the recent spending bill which provides resources for many social safety net programs. Child care and child care credits are an important part of this bill and a long time coming. This would enable help for many families currently making a hard decision of entering the workforce or having one parent stay at home.

It does not differentiate between married couples or single couples. To suggest that we should not have a child care bill simply because it may help single mothers slightly more due to increased subsidies is completely irrational. One could argue that by not allowing child care assistance you are trapping a single mother into a never ending cycle of poverty.

With child care assistance as the bill provides for, a young mother can now go to work and begin to build a career which would have been unattainable for her prior to the bill. Child care has become a part of our system for the foreseeable future If we truly want family units to be a goal of our nation, then we must have bills such as this to show support.

Our system is broken and currently one single individual working two jobs can still not maintain a dwelling and the responsibilities that come along with said dwelling. If that person becomes a mother, they will only be able to work one job and basic living needs will be beyond their reach.

We need potential parents to know there is safety to be found. It is ironic the Right would be so pro-life yet be offended at a spending bill that may slightly favor single mothers simple due to income.

Also, one should not judge the reasons a parent is single; tragedies occur often.

Deborah Presley

Slocomb

