Circle needs pedestrian crossover bridges

As a local resident and taxpaying citizen, I have, over the last several years observed what I believe is a sad misuse of road taxes and funding. Duly noted that the City of Dothan has completed multiple projects and “improvements” on and around the infamous Ross Clark Circle, what astounds me is that although there have been multiple casualties of life due to people having been hit by cars while attempting to cross this busy highway.

Granted, most have been visitors who are not accustomed to the area. However, I would think that the city would see the need for crossover bridges which would not only allow for safety of pedestrians, but encourage people to the area without having to drive their vehicles -- specifically, the area between Intersection of Highway 52 and Main Street intersection near Krispy Kreme. There have been multiple fatalities in this area. Maybe the City of Dothan will recognize this soon, before another tragedy.