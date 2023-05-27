Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Eight years ago, I published a book about the history of the 15th Alabama Regiment on its journey and challenges throughout the Civil War. The regiment was manned with soldiers from Dale, Pike, Barbour, Russell, Macon, and Henry counties (Houston was not a county in 1861). One of those members who joined in June 1861 was my 16-year-old great grandfather. This young man fought bravely for the first two years of the war, was captured at Gettysburg and spent the remaining two years of the war languishing in a Union Prisoner of War Camp at Fort Delaware. I am very proud of what he and so many other Southern soldiers accomplished; their suffering was horrendous.

I resigned myself long ago that he was fighting on the wrong side. Wasn’t hard to do; only required a little research coupled with a heavy dose of humility. I realized one can honor the soldier without honoring the cause because all of us would have done the same. Toward the end of the war, one could either fight or be hanged by vigilante Home Guards. No matter how enlightened you think you are today, you can’t put yourself in their place 150 years ago. You are wrong if you think you are any better than these brave men; you’re not. Plowing your first field with a mule or digging a well for drinking water without your morning latte will teach you that lesson really quick.

The people of the South have for generations wrestled with how to honor Confederate veterans in spite of the irrefutable fact they were fighting to preserve the institution of slavery. The answer of many, spearheaded by the Sons of Confederate Veterans, was to rewrite history and tell people the real reason for the Civil War was taxes. This angers me to no end because of its ahistorical stupidity! All one has to do is read the Articles of Secession written by each seceding state. There is little or no mention of taxes; only preserving the institution of slavery. Sometimes substituting the word “property” for slavery because many of the slaveholders were even embarrassed. Jefferson Davis was a remarkable orator and gave many speeches about why the war was being fought. He never mentioned taxes! In addition, the taxes imposed by the Confederate Government and its States were more intrusive than anything the Federal Government ever imposed.

You can and should honor your ancestors without believing ahistorical crap from those who wish to rewrite history!

Jim Faust

Dothan