'Clean' energy? Not so much

The Environmental Protection Agency reported last year, that, “Between 1970 and 2019, the combined emissions of criteria and precursor pollutants, dropped by 77%, while the U.S. economy grew 285%.”
Global Warming activists are focused on CO2, i.e, carbon dioxide, which is an odorless, colorless gas that would still be nontoxic at over 20 times its present concentration in Earth’s atmosphere. Furthermore, CO2 is essential to photosynthesis and consequently to all life. Biden calls wind turbines and solar panels “clean.” So, how “clean” are they by any definition? Will they make any difference in global warming? No, because substituting wind and solar for fossil fuels as energy sources in America will drastically increase fossil fuel emissions. Why?
Manufacturing wind turbines and solar panels (as well as the millions of batteries without which turbines and panels are useless) requires vast amounts of mining, moving, processing of minerals, and fabricating, and almost all of that work has to be done with energy from fossil fuels – excavators are too big to run on electricity and must use diesel fuel. And a single electric car battery weighing 1,000 pounds requires excavating and processing some 500,000 pounds of materials. The vast majority of these are mined and refined in two countries: China and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
That mining and refining must be done using fossil fuels or child slave labor, both of which produce CO2. Okay, that figures to five pounds of earth for every mile the car will go in its lifetime — about 25 times as much as required for an internal combustion engine. The energy equivalent of 100 barrels of oil is used in the processes to fabricate a single battery that can store the equivalent of one barrel of oil.
And then there’s the National Security aspect of this “clean energy.” Five of the world’s top 10 wind turbine manufacturers are Communist Chinese Party owned or operated. Nine of the world’s top-10 solar panel manufacturers are CCP-owned or operated. More than two-thirds of the world’s solar panels and one-half of wind turbines are produced in China.
Today, the United States is 100% reliant for 17 strategic minerals and depends on imports for over 50% of 28 widely used minerals. And China controls 90% of the battery industry’s cobalt supply chain.
Mark P. Mills, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, estimates that “By 2050 the quantity of worn-out solar panels will constitute double the tonnage of all today’s global plastic waste, along with over 3 million tons per year of unrecyclable plastics from worn out wind turbine blades. By 2030 more than 10 million tons per year of batteries will become garbage.”
So-called “clean energy” is both filthy and risky. It’s anything but clean. This has never been about saving the planet. If it were, all these elements of “clean energy” would be factored in. As it is, they’re being ignored.
Richard McCuistian
Enterprise