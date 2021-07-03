'Clean' energy? Not so much

The Environmental Protection Agency reported last year, that, “Between 1970 and 2019, the combined emissions of criteria and precursor pollutants, dropped by 77%, while the U.S. economy grew 285%.”

Global Warming activists are focused on CO2, i.e, carbon dioxide, which is an odorless, colorless gas that would still be nontoxic at over 20 times its present concentration in Earth’s atmosphere. Furthermore, CO2 is essential to photosynthesis and consequently to all life. Biden calls wind turbines and solar panels “clean.” So, how “clean” are they by any definition? Will they make any difference in global warming? No, because substituting wind and solar for fossil fuels as energy sources in America will drastically increase fossil fuel emissions. Why?

Manufacturing wind turbines and solar panels (as well as the millions of batteries without which turbines and panels are useless) requires vast amounts of mining, moving, processing of minerals, and fabricating, and almost all of that work has to be done with energy from fossil fuels – excavators are too big to run on electricity and must use diesel fuel. And a single electric car battery weighing 1,000 pounds requires excavating and processing some 500,000 pounds of materials. The vast majority of these are mined and refined in two countries: China and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.