Coast Guard's 232nd birthday

In 1790, the Congress created the Revenue Marine. It was created to enforce customs laws and collect duties. In 1894, it was renamed the Revenue Cutter Service. In 1915, it became the Coast Guard.

In 2003, it was moved from the Transportation Department to Homeland Security. Today, more than 50,000 members operate about 260 cutters, 1m600 small boats, and 200 choppers and other aircraft. It is the only military service that’s not part of the Department of Defense, but comes under Homeland Security.

Adm. Linda Fagan, the first woman to head a military service, was sworn in this year. During wartime, the Coast Guard transfers to the U.S. Navy. It has happened twice, during both world wars.

The only active seagoing sailing ship in the U.S. military, The Barque Eagle, was built in 1936 for the German navy. It was sent to the U.S. as war reparations and was commissioned on May 15, 1946. Multiple missions were assigned to it: drug and migrant interdiction; protection of marine resources; search and rescue; ports; waterways; coastal security; ice operations; and defense readiness.

Happy 232. We are proud of you.

Bill Griffin

Dothan

