Compensation long overdue

Sheldon H. Jacobson identified time management, on-court performance, and money management as three pitfalls that could bedevil college athletes, like Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, and Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, who’re capitalizing on their name, image, and likeness deals. It’s overdue.

Jacobson identified 40-hour a week athletic commitments, money management, and on-court performance as pitfalls. Well, lambast the athletic directors who create pro-like schedules that college athletes must endure. Most people need to improve their money management, not just athletes capitalizing on their NIL. Athletes on scholarship on court-court performance have always been scrutinized. In fact, prior to a rule change, underperforming players’ scholarships were revoked.

Walter Byers, served as the NCAA’s first executive director from 1951-1988. Byers wrote that the NCAA engaged in a nationwide money laundering scheme. Furthermore, Byers admitted that amateurism wasn’t a moral issue, but an economic ploy designed to extend a monopoly practice. A cartel.