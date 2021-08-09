 Skip to main content
Compensation long overdue
  • Updated
Sheldon H. Jacobson identified time management, on-court performance, and money management as three pitfalls that could bedevil college athletes, like Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, and Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, who’re capitalizing on their name, image, and likeness deals. It’s overdue.

Jacobson identified 40-hour a week athletic commitments, money management, and on-court performance as pitfalls. Well, lambast the athletic directors who create pro-like schedules that college athletes must endure. Most people need to improve their money management, not just athletes capitalizing on their NIL. Athletes on scholarship on court-court performance have always been scrutinized. In fact, prior to a rule change, underperforming players’ scholarships were revoked.

Walter Byers, served as the NCAA’s first executive director from 1951-1988. Byers wrote that the NCAA engaged in a nationwide money laundering scheme. Furthermore, Byers admitted that amateurism wasn’t a moral issue, but an economic ploy designed to extend a monopoly practice. A cartel.

In 2014, Ed O’Bannon was the lead plaintiff in a suit against the NCAA. O’Bannon’s counsel argued successfully that college athletes who’d graduated should be compensated when their NIL were used. Yes, the NCAA exploited ex-college athletes in perpetuity. Two examples: in 2010, Oscar Robertson, a 1960 University of Cincinnati graduate learned the NCAA was selling playing cards emblazoned with Robertson’s picture. In 2017, Chris Spielman, a 1988 Ohio State graduate, sued Ohio State and IMG, for placing pictures of 64 ex-Ohio State players pictures on banners for a Honda ad. Of course, they exploited the players’ likeness without their permission, and didn’t compensate them.

The NCAA’s current March Madness contract is worth $8.8 billion dollars — for a so-called amateur enterprise. I rejoice that college athletes are capitalizing on their NIL. After all everybody else does.

Marc D. Greenwood

Camp Hill

