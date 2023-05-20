I am writing this letter to the parents, grandparents, siblings, and spouses who have loved ones in the U.S. Army and Marine Corps.

I am a member of an all-volunteer organization called "Troops in Contact," consisting of combat veterans from the Air Force, Army, and Marine Corps. We are concerned that the Air Force is taking steps, through the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2024, which will significantly undermine their ability to perform a core mission, namely the support of our ground troops in battle by capable combat aircraft.

The planned elimination of the A-10 "Warthog" attack aircraft without a viable replacement will mean that the mission of Close Air Support (CAS) will be performed by aircraft not optimized for the mission, and by aircrews that only train marginally in that mission, if at all.

Additionally, the Air Force proposes an overall 50% cut in Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) personnel over three years. These manpower cuts will mean that the TACPs -- who actually call in the air support-- won't have manning at the warfighter's level. This will result in needless American casualties when the means to call in air support is not present where and when it is required.

We need your help, and soon. The budgetary process is already in full swing. I am asking all concerned Alabamians to go to our website at www.troops-in-contact.org and read what is there. Use the website to find your representatives and senators and write them a letter (there are sample letters there) or call their office. Let them know that this is an unacceptable risk to those who will fight for our country in the next conflict. If we don't make our voices heard, these cuts will happen, and we will pay for them in blood.

Lt. Col. Joe Andrews, USAF Ret.

Evergreen