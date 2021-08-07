Connect to I-185

The rush is happening by lobbyists, businesses, organizations, states, counties, and cities for a piece of the infrastructure funding that is close to being passed.

However, I have seen no organized activity by counties and cities in the Wiregrass area, including southwest Georgia and northwest Florida, to put in our request for an extension of I-185 from south of Columbus to the Destin-Panama City Beach area, where the regional airport is located.

The future of industrial development will be determined by our area being connected by interstate to Atlanta, the business hub of the south. All this talk of an I-110 interstate from I-10 to the Wiregrass is just a wasteful expenditure of effort.

If successful, our children and grandchildren will be very grateful for the foresight of our local leadership to get their act together so the Wiregrass gets a bit of the gravy train out of our U.S. Capitol.

Luke Douglas

Headland