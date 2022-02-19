Cookie-cutter candidates part II

As a candidate for State Senate District 31, I would have to agree with letter writer Stan Grett's Jan. 23 assessment that, to paraphrase, the Republican Candidates have a cookie cutter platform. As a Republican drawn to Liberty, I have been faced with the choice of going cookie cutter, or running an out-of-the-box campaign. I chose not to spend tens of thousands of dollars of somebody’s money to be “handled” by consultants who would tell me what to say to get people to vote for me so I can vote for the PAC (special interest) money they represent.
Here's how the cookie cutter works... 1) You announce as a candidate 2) You make the rounds speaking to the big money people with the implication that you won't bite the hands that feed and endorse you. 3) You hire a consultant that polls the public and packages you in the image of the public perception as they see it 4) You go to Montgomery and take on the cloak of invisibility except to the lobbyists who, UNLIKE you the voters, have your cell phone number and tell you how to vote.
Then we wonder why our former governor and Speaker of the House, and current Secretary of State get caught with their pants down around their ankles, literally and figuratively. Power and money corrupt, which is a good reason for term limits. Currently there is no willpower to legislate term limits, so the only way to term-limit professional politicians such as the two candidates I am running against with over 11 years in their respective positions is at the ballot box on May 24. I am pledging that if elected I will serve no more than two terms since I am just as subject to human nature as the next person and I don't want to be corrupted.
I have been told that I will regret publishing my cell number (334-545-6676), but since I want to know the needs of this state directly from “real people,” that is a chance I will take. Let's leave the “I should be putting my picture on the front page of my website” to the cookie-cutter consultants instead of asking people if “they were heard” after they sent their elected official to the statehouse. Maybe I am old-fashioned by running on our constitution and core values of Life-Liberty-Pursuitof Happiness for everyone, and thinking that if I don't fight for your Liberty, even if I don't agree with it, then my Liberty is the next to be taken. You need to look no further than my trucker brethren in Canada to understand why. But as Mr. Grett stated, I too “hope there are more Alabamians out there who are honest and can see the truth” and are ready to make a change.
Stormin’ Norman Horton
