Cookie-cutter candidates part II

I have been told that I will regret publishing my cell number (334-545-6676), but since I want to know the needs of this state directly from “real people,” that is a chance I will take. Let's leave the “I should be putting my picture on the front page of my website” to the cookie-cutter consultants instead of asking people if “they were heard” after they sent their elected official to the statehouse. Maybe I am old-fashioned by running on our constitution and core values of Life-Liberty-Pursuitof Happiness for everyone, and thinking that if I don't fight for your Liberty, even if I don't agree with it, then my Liberty is the next to be taken. You need to look no further than my trucker brethren in Canada to understand why. But as Mr. Grett stated, I too “hope there are more Alabamians out there who are honest and can see the truth” and are ready to make a change.