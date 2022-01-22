Cookie-cutter candidates

With regard to Linda Westphal’s Jan. 12 letter to the editor (Kiss of death), the Republican candidate for all the state and federal government offices have cookie-cutter platforms. They all pay homage to “King Donald,” kiss his you-know-what, carry his Kool-Aid, and perpetuate his lies.

They think in Alabama, their constituents worship Trump in the same way. The candidates think if they stand on this platform, they will get elected. It works.

In 2020, Alabama elected Tommy Tuberville, a man with no appreciable qualifications, just because his platform was his loyalty to Trump and his despicable, immoral, and lying practices. I am glad to see Linda Westphal’s concerns, and I hope there are more Alabamians out there who are honest and can see the truth.

Stan Grett

Enterprise