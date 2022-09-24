COVID vaccine and the military

A recent letter published in the Dothan Eagle written by Carl Hess got my attention. Mr. Hess would probably classify me as one of Trump’s cult members, but he might not accuse me of having no concern for human life or national security because, like him, I have combat experience in-country Vietnam.

Hess criticized Congressman Barry Moore for comments about military members who refused the COVID vaccination. I want to discuss some statistics concerning the causes of death in the military and try to put into perspective how much threat COVID presents to the military and propose that maybe the DOD headquarters was unduly influenced by the irrational politicization of the pandemic.

The Congressional Research Services published a report, updated 9/9/2022, titled “Trends in Active-Duty Military Deaths 2006 – 2021.” During this period the total deaths were 19,378 which averaged 1,292 deaths each year. Some of the numbers are: Accidents 32.0% (413 deaths per year); Suicide 25.4% (328); KIA/combat 18.7% (241); Illness 17.9% (231); Homicides 3.2% (41).

The latest DOD cumulative COVID death report shows a total of 95 deaths in the 2.75 years of the pandemic, which is approximately 35 COVID deaths per year; compare that to the 41 homicides per year. The current active-duty population is approximately 1.2 million.

These COVID deaths are not trivial. However, I believe that mandatory vaccinations are unwarranted given the relatively low mortality rate of COVID in the military apparently due to younger age and better overall health compared to the whole US population.

The vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing COVID and the reluctance to be vaccinated is not entirely unfounded. I believe that statistically the vaccines are safe. However, according to VARES, after 469 million doses there were 10,483 deaths caused by the vaccine.

Jeff Devine Fort Rucker