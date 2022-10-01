Crime and punishment

The Eagle has run several articles recently about Alabama’s effort to kill a prison inmate who has dementia. This been going on for 20 years, and the attempt to kill the man last week failed. How much money has been spent on this effort over the past 20 years? How many man/woman hours in the legal profession have been wasted? How about the stress on the inmate, his family, the family of the murder victims, and prison personnel? What has this expensive effort accomplished? Nothing positive.

How can this evil exercise be prevented in the future? Vote for people in the state government who will eliminate the stupid and costly death penalty, as every western democracy except the United States has already done. Half the civilized states in the USA have also done this.

Why do Alabama and other states still have the death penalty? It gives a political hot button to spineless, heartless political figures who want the voters to think they are “tough on crime” while they ignore or try to justify the crimes of those in high places, such as Trump. Treason was once one the most despicable crimes one could commit but not anymore — if one is a member of the Trump cult. One would think Trump would already be locked up, awaiting trial.

If Trump and others walk free, we are no longer the “land the free and the home of the brave, with liberty and justice for all.”

And, while discussing crime and punishment, let’s not forget Alabama’s hellhole prisons and the spineless members of the state government who ignore this shameful situation and refuse to take steps to correct it. We can start by giving an early release to some deserving prisoners and raise the pay of the guards to attract more who are competent. Maybe we should require those legislators and others in state government who ignore this to spend every week-end for a year in one of these hellholes.

Carl Hess Ozark