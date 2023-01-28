Critical thinking about information

Most would agree that the best decision-making process involves collecting as much factual information as possible, weighing the options, and then deciding which option is best for the situation. The first step is crucial. Unfortunately, most media act like Col. Jessup from A Few Good Men, dramatically stating, “You can’t handle the truth!” So you are not given it.

Twitter files under the previous owner show many federal agencies and groups asked/demanded that Twitter censor or limit views that questioned or went against what the government was saying. A Missouri court case revealed Facebook deleted information that was true. Channels on You Tube were banned, only to find the views were vindicated later. There’s a good chance Google manipulated what you saw as well.

Most corporate media used the exact same words as the government narrative, and aligned with the tech companies. “Local” news sources are usually owned by large corporations.

One local TV station advertised that they would be “fact-checked” by the Poynter Institute. First, if you are a news station, you shouldn’t be airing anything you haven’t checked yourself; and the Poynter Institute is funded by corporations to include Google and YouTube, Microsoft, and the founder of Ebay.

Benjamin Franklin said, “A Nation of well-informed men who have been taught to know and prize the rights which God has given them cannot be enslaved. It is in the region of ignorance that tyranny begins.”

A lot of people want us ignorant.

Theresa Todd

Enterprise