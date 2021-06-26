 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dangerous delivery
0 Comments

Dangerous delivery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Twice this year, my newspaper has been delivered in the midst of tornado sirens going off. As much as I love my newspaper, I would be willing to wait until the next day to receive it. My carrier’s life is more important than the paper.

Jean Inscho

Dothan

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Not a matter of 'choice'
Letters

Not a matter of 'choice'

Last week, Alabama 2nd District Congressman Barry Moore was on Facebook whining that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should "fully reopen" congress…

The road in also heads out
Letters

The road in also heads out

Being a military family we often “pulled up stakes” and moved to another duty station in either another state or another country. Because of t…

Anti-Muslim sentiment is wrong
Letters

Anti-Muslim sentiment is wrong

  • Updated

I wish to give my kudos to the Dothan Eagle Opinion editor for including the “Anti-Muslim hatred” opinion by the Montreal Gazette. While we ha…

Republican pols unhinged
Letters

Republican pols unhinged

  • Updated

Trump was not happy with how the election turned. He lost by around 7 million votes, and also lost the Electoral College vote by quite a bit. …

Senior Center Appreciation
Letters

Senior Center Appreciation

  • Updated

In tough times, it is nice to know someone is there to help. The “someone's” I'm referring to in this case are the senior center directors and…

Why high-speed police pursuits?
Letters

Why high-speed police pursuits?

  • Updated

Why are there so many high speed police chases in the Houston County area? Yes I get it, they insulted the deputy's honor by not stopping and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert