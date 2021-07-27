Debates and arguments don't usually change opinions

When arguments/debates happen in person, even when the other party is making a point, we're typically thinking about what we're going to say next rather than paying attention to whatever they're saying in that moment, and usually they're doing the same thing.

Sometimes when I read the opinion page, I find myself simply looking at the bottom to see who wrote the letter, and if that name is one I recognize, I'll decide in that moment whether to read that person's comments or not.

Some people’s comments are so incendiary that,for me, their letters aren't worth reading. In other words, if you disagree with them, their letters are specifically written to make you angry.

Other folks -- even some who don't believe like I do -- sometimes express well thought-out talking points that bear consideration. It’s all about the delivery, as well as the “spin” they put on any data they choose to cite.

This brings me to Proverbs 12:18, which reads, "There is one who speaks rashly like the thrusts of a sword, But the tongue of the wise brings healing."