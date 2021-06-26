Is there any hope left for democracy? Not if the Republican (Trump) party has anything to do with it.

State after state controlled by the GOP are passing laws to restrict voting. Even more, they are passing laws to overturn an election and appoint their chosen candidates.

The FBI director (appointed by Trump) said in testimony that the 2020 elections were fair and without fraud. But that testimony does not fit into line with the lies perpetrated by the dear leader. So the loyalists continue to spread the lie and take action to make sure that we never have a true democratic election ever again.

Watch; in 2024 the Republican candidate will lose the election by a massive difference in the popular vote (yet again), but also by a margin in the Electoral College. The claims of fraud will resound and legislatures will overthrow the election to appoint their chosen leaders.

Democracy is dying faster than it can be saved. One party believes in a democratic process, the other believes in an autocratic rule by the minority. What will you do to save our nation from becoming another third world dictatorship?

Chris Lochner

Dothan