Democrats and constitutional rights
Democrats and constitutional rights

Democrats are pushing several bills that will limit your rights. HR1/S1 moves federal election control from states to the central government. They’re pushing the Democrat stronghold of District of Columbia for statehood, ensuring their possible permanent control of the Senate. President Biden is being pressured to pack the court in favor of the “progressive” extremists. HR127 is designed to limit your ability to own not only semi-automatic falsely labeled “assault weapons,” but any gun.

The illegal alien invasion crossing our Southern border isn’t a crisis but a boon to Democrats. They see potential votes as they push for legalizing 11 million illegals for citizenship. That 11 million figure is a decade old. The more correct figure is possibly north of 15 million. They won the last election by 8 million votes. Ballot harvesting would just about ensure they never lose another national election. No wonder when asked on March 25 President Biden said he didn’t know if there would be a Republican Party come 2024.

On April 8 he said no amendment to the Constitution was absolute. Please note he said “no” amendment was absolute. You might want to read those amendments as they pertain to your rights and freedoms.

Larry Brown

Fort Rucker

