 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Disabled vets are undercompensated
0 Comments

Disabled vets are undercompensated

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On Sept. 2, 2021, Newsweek ran a story entitled “'War on Terror' Cost U.S. $21 Trillion, Its Conflicts Killed Nearly One Million, Reports Show.” Disabled veterans understand the implications of this massive waste of federal revenue in the lives of Americans. They live in a grossly undercompensated life situation daily.

In 2021 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,097.92 annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2019 was $54,099.99 dollars per annum and the median income in 2019 was $68,703! In 2020 the per capita gross domestic product of the USA was about $62,000 a year, among the highest in the world.

Disabled veterans were harmed on at least a financial level by all this crazy spending on the war machine since the end of 1945. In fact they have been asking various administrations and congresses for fair compensation since the end of WWI in 1918. That was 103 years ago. Where is it?

In my opinion the basic reason for their gross under compensation situation is because they are only compensated for projected loss of wages due to their disabilities. They are not compensated for their low quality of life. This is not a modern paradigm for fixing compensation for the disabled in America. It must be changed for them if for no other reason than basic fairness.

I ask you to pass legislation this year to compensate them fairly, especially the totally and permanently disabled among them who should be compensated at least at the level of the NAWI.

It is the minimum that we can do for people that have been harmed in their armed forces experience to assure our national security. Pay them fairly now.

Charles Adams

Dothan

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hey Dothan, how about a refund?
Letters

Hey Dothan, how about a refund?

  • Updated

I wish the City of Dothan would try to find ways to refund to the taxpayers some of the surplus funds. Most of that money was very hard-earned…

'It's time!'
Letters

'It's time!'

  • Updated

The Wiregrass Electric Co-op is now going to elect board members, and I write this letter to say it is “now time!” None of the present board m…

A cavalier attitude
Letters

A cavalier attitude

  • Updated

In an Aug. 30 press statement as that last evacuation flight was leaving, the commander of the U.S. Central Command, Marine Gen. Kenneth “Fran…

How to fix our prisons
Letters

How to fix our prisons

  • Updated

As usual, our inept state government is going to use funds intended for COVID relief purposes on prisons, which is a responsibility of the sta…

“Say it ain’t so, Tim”
Letters

“Say it ain’t so, Tim”

  • Updated

As the reporter remarked to Shoeless Joe Jackson –“Say it ain’t so, Joe” -- I ask myself the same thing, but insert Tim for Joe as I read the …

The mask matters
Letters

The mask matters

Looking at the myriad configurations of masks being foisted upon an unsuspecting populace, it is no wonder that the COVID virus continues to d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert