Disabled vets are undercompensated
Our disabled veterans are grossly under compensated and have been for generations. This is most especially true for our totally and permanently disabled veterans. Our disabled veterans have been asking Congress for fair and adequate compensation since the end of World War I in 1918.

That was a 103 years ago. Where is it?

In 2021 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,097.92 annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2019 was $54,099.99 dollars per annum and the median income in 2019 was $68,703! In 2020 the per capita gross domestic product of the USA was about $62,000 a year, among the highest in the world.

So why are our disabled veterans being compensated at such a miserly level? A big part of the problem is that they are only compensated for projected lost wages and not including a “loss of quality of life” payment.

Please introduce legislation as soon as possible in the 117th Congress to set compensation at least at the level of the NAWI for ALL types of totally and permanently disabled veterans and/or give them federal tax exclusion for up to $125K per annum.

Clayton Moore

Dothan

