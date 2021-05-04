 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Disappointed
0 comments

Disappointed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I am voicing my disappointment about the decision of current landlords to not renew the lease of Cherokee Laundromat in Dothan.

Cherokee Laundry is a friendly neighborhood laundromat which has been at the same location for many, many years. I actually enjoyed going to wash and dry my clothes there and meeting other people there to talk and have conversation about anything and everything. It was like a meeting place where you could meet friends and regular customers to talk with.

Over the years I have met some of the nicest people in Dothan at Cherokee. The new landlords have disappointed many people in Dothan. Most of the customers at Cherokee are hard-working people and many senior citizens. Most people think the new landlords will bring business to that location that will cater to the upper income white collar type of people.

Cherokee Laundry has been an iconic business in Dothan for as long as I can remember.

Donald Marsh

Dothan

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Where is the justice?’
Letters

‘Where is the justice?’

Our country endured months of “demonstrations” by Antifa, Black Lives Matter, complicit governors and mayors and rent-a-mob folks who burned, …

The moral dimension of policing
Letters

The moral dimension of policing

In the April 2 edition of the Dothan Eagle, Cal Thomas wrote a piece titled, “The George Floyd Narrative.” In his column, he asserts that the …

Reader supports AG Marshall
Letters

Reader supports AG Marshall

I had to laugh at the ridiculousness of the Our View "Marshall's folly" editorial in your April 2 edition. The writer was decrying Attorney Ge…

Voter suppression
Letters

Voter suppression

John Merrill, current Alabama Secretary of State, is a man of elitist privilege who has never worked a hard day of labor in his life. That giv…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert