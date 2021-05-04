I am voicing my disappointment about the decision of current landlords to not renew the lease of Cherokee Laundromat in Dothan.

Cherokee Laundry is a friendly neighborhood laundromat which has been at the same location for many, many years. I actually enjoyed going to wash and dry my clothes there and meeting other people there to talk and have conversation about anything and everything. It was like a meeting place where you could meet friends and regular customers to talk with.

Over the years I have met some of the nicest people in Dothan at Cherokee. The new landlords have disappointed many people in Dothan. Most of the customers at Cherokee are hard-working people and many senior citizens. Most people think the new landlords will bring business to that location that will cater to the upper income white collar type of people.

Cherokee Laundry has been an iconic business in Dothan for as long as I can remember.

Donald Marsh

Dothan