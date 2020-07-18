Divide and conquer
Divide and conquer

  •
Our country is being torn apart by confusion, poor leadership, misinformation, and political threats. If you believe the Covid virus is a hoax, a conspiracy, and a violation of your rights — fine. These are your personal prerogatives.

In the face of skyrocketing cases, increasing deaths, and loss of our very way of life, we must work together toward one goal — combating the virus. We know little about this enemy but we do know it is transmitted easily through the respiratory system. As a nurse of more than 40 years, I say that means wear a mask, isolate the threat, and stop the spread. Are we really going to reopen schools and use our children as a lab experiment? Fill sports arenas for a trial run?

By dividing us, the virus will conquer. It is time to unify, listen to the science, and support safety measures.

Dale Shaw

Dothan

