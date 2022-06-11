It's time to stop crying, wringing our hands, shaking our heads in disbelief, paying lip service to gun control, and listening to ineffective promises. Every American must do something to stop these mass killings.

Visit your schools and check the safety systems, talk to children about guns, carry signs and protest, call your congressman and demand something be done. Hold them accountable. Be seen, be heard!

How does this slip to the back burner of our collective consciousness? Do something besides watch the horror show that is the evening news.

Dale Shaw

Dothan