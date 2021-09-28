 Skip to main content
Do the math
Do the math

In reference to a front-page article on Sept 22, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba and the Dothan City Commission have plans to spend $20 million to renovate the old Moody Hospital building and make it into 58 one- and two-bedroom senior living apartments.

After the meeting, the major said he was extremely excited about it and thinks the money is well worth spending.

Does anyone on the city commission have a calculator? If mine is correct, 58 apartments for $20 million is $344,827.59 each. That $20 million would build 116 houses for $172,000 each and they would have new buildings, not a 100-year-old relic.

I would like to see this letter in the Dothan Eagle so the residents of Dothan can see how their money is misspent.

Carl Murdock

Ozark

Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
