Dothan has a fireworks problem

This past week marked another year my neighbors and I were forced to suffer through loud deafening fireworks shot off by inconsiderate people who care little of the elderly, babies, or pets living in northwest Dothan. Some of these fireworks were so loud and so close they rattled my windows.

It was not enough to deal with it on July 4, but it began days before and continues days after and far into the early hours of the morning. Asking people to stop is useless. My elderly neighbors tell me they just don't go outside or don't even consider asking people to stop for fear of retaliation.

It's terrible we are at a point that we can't even enjoy our right to peace and quiet because of those who feel entitled to blow things up during the weeks around July 4 and could care less how it bothers other people.

Also don't think about calling the police because they don't even show up. This city has a problem with fireworks and whoever manages it needs to fix it.

Jo Ellen Danley

Dothan