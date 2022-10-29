Dothan’s dogwoods are dying

I am an 88-year Dothan resident. Throughout all of my growing up years and early married life, Dothan was like a fairyland in the Spring with so many azaleas and dogwoods bursting with color and beauty. That’s when the Dogwood Azalea Trail came into being. Now, in addition, there are many gorgeous flower beds with crepe myrtle, hydrangeas, Nile lilies, shrubs, petunias, flowering trees and more that grace homes and businesses around town.

But something is missing. Have you noticed? There are so few dogwood trees. On any street of considerable length, you will see what is left of them. Our once beautiful dogwood trees are dead or dying. This is a common problem especially in the older areas of Dothan. For example, on North Cherokee on Oct. 1, I counted 10 dead or dying dogwood between Main Street and the Montgomery Highway. On Selma Street, I counted 20-plus dead and dying trees between Woodland and the eastern circle. They are all over Dothan. I contacted a local nursery about the vanishing dogwood and was told that for the last 15 or more years, flowering dogwoods everywhere have been dying of blight – Dogwood Anthracnose. I asked if those with dying limbs would rebound. I was told no, they are slowly dying.

There is a new, more blight resistant shady dogwood that has been developed. It is hard to have closure that these trees will no longer bless our town with their lovely white blooms but will instead be forever bare and skeletal. It is time to bite the bullet and cut down or dig up these heartbreaking eyesores and replace them with the new, more resilient variety. The planting season for dogwood trees is in the early spring. (Late fall, before the ground freezes also works.) Please be one of the people who takes action. Cut down the dead dogwoods in your yard and replace them to be enjoyed by our children and grandchildren the future.

Mary Lou Miller

Dothan