In 2018, Sen. Chuck Schumer railed about the high price of gas when it reached $3.25 per gallon, blaming the resident for it.

With today’s gas price exceeding $5 per gallon in some parts of the nation and no end in sight, President Biden blames consumers and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Other Democrats are silent.

Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, a master quipster, said: “Dog the Bounty Hunter can’t find a Democrat to find fault with this president.”

William H. Bell

Dothan