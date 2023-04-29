Do electric vehicles have a market? They do. Is mass adoption part of that market? No.

Electric vehicle production needs to eliminate child labor and human exploitation. Until it does, electric vehicle production should never be governmentally forced.

Of course, without said child labor, the cost of EV batteries will skyrocket.

Electric vehicle technology is not a sustainable energy solution. Again, this is being driven by a government agenda, not the free market. Most people won’t ever buy an EV given a choice.

There are solutions to our current systems, and electric vehicles do have a place in that system. But the current solution of trying to force electric vehicles on most of the population is dead wrong.

Waste and recycling issues abound with used up electric batteries just as with dead wind turbines.

That this is all a horrible idea, particularly true for the heavy truck EV push. For just one, consider that a facility to recharge EV semi-truck batteries requires more power than an entire city.

The utility companies just don’t have the generating capacity. Besides that, those semi-truck EV batteries weigh 8,000 pounds. All that extra weight will play havoc on roads and bridges.

And don’t forget that EV car fires are 10 times more dangerous than a conventional car fire.

This is dumb by every metric, but there’s a darker agenda behind it all.

Richard McCuistian

Enterprise