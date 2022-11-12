Dumb and Dumber Too

Remember when Trump was president and all of the Fake News media hired people full time to monitor every single statement Trump made and spent their time fact-checking everything he said? Some even kept up with the number of “lies” he supposedly told. Whatever happened to those overpaid network bozos? They are certainly not doing their job anymore.

Our fact-challenged Commander in Chief lies every time he speaks. His lies can no longer be called gaffes; they happen too often. For Biden a gaffe is saying something that is true. His speech writers are the Jim Henson behind Biden’s Kermit the Frog.

Recently he said that paying for extra legroom on an airplane was unfair and affected “low-income folks and people of color” the hardest. That’s because Biden thinks BLM is an acronym for Black Legroom Matters. The only reason he no longer calls for defunding the police is because someone told him the Police is a British rock band.

He recently said the price of gas is “down from over $5 when I took office.” Gas was $2.46 when he took office. He said his Student Loan Forgiveness “passed. I got it passed by a vote or two.” This program was an executive order; it was never voted on. He’ll find out when the courts overturn it as unconstitutional. He said the “richest Americans [pay] 8%” of their income in federal taxes. He says everybody else pays two to three times that amount. The fact is the richest pay 20%, everybody else pays from 0-15%. He is simply a compulsive liar; always has been, he’s just worse now.

Nancy Pelosi recently said that inflation doesn’t matter to people. But people are upset over the “cost of living.” What?

Jim Faust

Dothan