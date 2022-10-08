Dumb and dumber

If you still watch one of our alphabet news corporations, even after being lied to for 2 ½ years about “Russian collusion,” I thought it would be a good idea to give you some news flashes on what your president and vice president have been up to lately. Then you might understand why only a third of Democrats want the Dysfunctional Duo to run again.

On Sept. 28 at a Democratic fundraiser, your cognitively challenged president was acknowledging several Democratic politicians and asked if a Democratic representative was present while looking around the room for her. The representative was not there because she had died in a car accident a month prior. That reminds us of the time he asked a man in a wheelchair to stand up and be recognized.

The very next day, your moronic Vice President Kamala Harris finally visited the border -- not the US/Mexican border, the Korean border. Standing at the DMZ behind a podium, reading from a prepared script she read, “The U.S. shares a very important relationship which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea.”

On Sept. 30, she implied that hurricane relief as “giving resources based on equity.” Doing his part to help the victims of Hurricane Ian on Oct. 3, Biden claimed that he was “raised in a Puerto Rican community.”

My favorite happened in May when Harris was asked why she was in Poland. She gave us an insightful third-grade geography lesson: “So Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country which invaded Ukraine. So basically, that’s wrong.”

If you are consumers of news from the less popular news corporations you did not see or hear of any of this, which might explain the political ignorance in our country.

Jim Faust

Dothan