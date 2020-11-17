Eagle risks egg on its face

The Dothan Eagle is running free Biden ads and everybody knows it. The lefties that read the Eagle may be happy with this, but the ones of us who know and understand that the Eagle has joined the leftist news outlets (including Fox) who are calling this election for Biden simply can't understand that the outcome of the election isn't their call and never will be, as much as they would like to believe it is.

Do I know who won? Not yet. Nobody does at this point. But the news outlets (including the Eagle) are engaged in psychological warfare, hoping their headlines can bring about the outcome they've been hoping for. How about a bit of objective journalism rather than in-kind contributions to the candidate the Eagle is so brazenly pulling for?

As far back as Harry Truman, news outlets were trying to call elections prematurely and wound up with egg on their faces because the candidate they claimed had won actually didn't. It happened in the 2000 election too. Some news outlets were calling the election for Al Gore. That's some permanent egg-facedness.