 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
End Confederate tax
0 comments

End Confederate tax

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In response to the Dothan Eagle’s April 13 editorial, "A new use for Confederate pension tax," I have another idea. Just take the tax off so taxpayers can reap the benefits as they've overpaid for decades. After all, the Confederate insurrection was defeated in 1865! FYI, I have dozens of ancestors who fought for both sides, mostly for the South.

To now propose that an “equal” amount be directed to Black history sites just creates another expenditure for taxpayers to fund. None of this should be paid with taxpayer funds, but with contributed funds.

Luke Douglas

Headland

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GOP’s ‘complete contempt’
Letters

GOP’s ‘complete contempt’

  • Updated

April 19 marks an anniversary of sorts. For the past 20 months (except for hospital stays in Birmingham and Columbus), my wife has been a resi…

On voter ID
Letters

On voter ID

  • Updated

Karen Backman (“Voter suppression,” Letters to the Editor, April 11) is absolutely correct. Voting is a right; many Americans gave their lives…

Disappointed
Letters

Disappointed

  • Updated

I am voicing my disappointment about the decision of current landlords to not renew the lease of Cherokee Laundromat in Dothan.

‘Where is the justice?’
Letters

‘Where is the justice?’

Our country endured months of “demonstrations” by Antifa, Black Lives Matter, complicit governors and mayors and rent-a-mob folks who burned, …

The moral dimension of policing
Letters

The moral dimension of policing

In the April 2 edition of the Dothan Eagle, Cal Thomas wrote a piece titled, “The George Floyd Narrative.” In his column, he asserts that the …

Voter suppression
Letters

Voter suppression

John Merrill, current Alabama Secretary of State, is a man of elitist privilege who has never worked a hard day of labor in his life. That giv…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert