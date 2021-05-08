End Confederate tax

In response to the Dothan Eagle’s April 13 editorial, "A new use for Confederate pension tax," I have another idea. Just take the tax off so taxpayers can reap the benefits as they've overpaid for decades. After all, the Confederate insurrection was defeated in 1865! FYI, I have dozens of ancestors who fought for both sides, mostly for the South.
To now propose that an “equal” amount be directed to Black history sites just creates another expenditure for taxpayers to fund. None of this should be paid with taxpayer funds, but with contributed funds.
Luke Douglas
Headland