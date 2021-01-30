Enjoyed 'Papa's lesson'

I just wanted to say I enjoyed Matt Chancey's Jan. 21 column, "Papa's Lesson." Indeed, love never fails. I hope Mr. Chancey will become a regular contributor to your paper. I also appreciated the personal review of Rep. Barry Moore's first week in congress. We are truly blessed to have a man of his integrity as our representative.
Virginia Howard
Enterprise
