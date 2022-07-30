Enjoys Norm Douglass’s humor

With all the carping and back-biting going on in our society, this is a positive comment regarding the humor dispatched in Norm's columns.
They are very enjoyable and, to use Norm's tagline, "onward."
James Adie
Enterprise
