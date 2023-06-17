Enjoys Perkins’ column

I read Bill Perkins’ column in the June 11 Sunday edition and, in regard to his comment, “The vexation for me is the embarrassing presumption that anyone would read it,” I wanted to say, “Vex away!”

As a subscriber since the ‘70s, Perkins’ column for me and the puzzles for my wife are worth the price of subscription. Now living in Kentucky, being kept up to date on Wiregrass news is just icing on the cake.

I read with sadness and a bit of anger at the June 4 letter from Roger K. Broxton, president of the Confederate Heritage Fund in Andalusia.

He quoted passages from Jefferson Davis who was elected the President of the Confederate States of America. Why quote from someone who perpetrated a fraud on Southerners in claiming ‘states’ rights’ when all the power brokers, the money interests, and plantation owners wanted slavery to exist? Historians have documented this many times. My family heritage had many who served in the confederacy and a few in the Union.

It's been more than 158 years since the confederacy was defeated and the United States remained. Over 365,000 Southerners were killed along with 290,000 northerners. In all there were more than 864,000 casualties and for what? To allow men to enslave men, women, and children? It's a disgrace. It is best to just let the confederacy die and be relegated to a period of insanity in our country.

Luke Douglas

Smithfield, Kentucky