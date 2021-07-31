Enjoys Perkins’ column

I think Bill Perkins is great. I love his articles in the Dothan Eagle. The July 11 column was such a good article about being kind to each other, and empathy.

For Father’s Day he wrote such a good article; I bet so many guys related to it.

I could go on and on. He is a favorite to me and probably a lot of other people, too.

I love the nostalgia in many of his articles. It’s the first thing I read in every Sunday paper. I just wanted to say I love Bill Perkins. Thank you to a talented writer.

Judy Sevec

Dothan