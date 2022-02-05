 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Enlightened by letter writer
Enlightened by letter writer

In response to his Jan. 27 letter to the editor, “Lying in Politics,” I want to thank Carl Hess for the level of enlightenment he is clearly trying to bring to us ignorant savages here in the Wiregrass. None of us had ever considered that a politician might lie to us. However, his one-sided diatribe about Republican politicians leaves out the fact that Democratic (say it ain’t so) politicians have been known to lie.

I also find great enjoyment in his condemnation of some evangelists as “corrupt religious figures;” again us hicks here in the South would never have been aware that some religious leaders would lie, thankfully we are aware that every religion has had their fair share of shady characters.

I find his use of descriptive adjectives to be most humorous; he always saves his best for former President Trump, who he has named Traitor Trump. Could he come up with some good names for former Presidents Clinton and Obama? For Clinton I would suggest something relating to his sex life and for Obama I would think of many cool things such as his admitted drug use or his and his family’s open disrespect to our military service members.

Finally, he should address our current president’s failures in wiping out the coronavirus, illegal immigration along our Southern border, the absolute nightmare disaster in Afghanistan, and inflation at the grocery store and at the gas pump.

Kurt G. Bensch

Enterprise

