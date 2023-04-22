Congress has found proof that Donald Trump was the direct cause of the Civil War.

In addition, a committee has been formed to investigate his part in the extinction of dinosaurs.

Enough already! Every day there are constant examples of Trump-bashing. Though I am not a Trump fan, it seems that if Congress is so scared of Trump, just maybe he needs to take a second look.

In the last six years, Congress has done nothing except investigate charge after charge on Trump. It has spent countless money and time on investigation to the exclusion of everything else. Again and again it has come out that our government has been caught spreading fake information and bragging about it.

It seems that if Congress is so scared of Trump, or that they desperately need to hide something, it makes me wonder what else it needs or wants to cover up and keep from the public.

I feel that what we are seeing is a form of the Three-Card Monty, where our attention is kept focused on this distraction so we don’t see what is really happening. I believe that it is time to clean the slate and vote every House member and Senator out.

As for their promise of transparency in the government, it’s about as transparent as fix inches of solid concrete.

William J. Stanley

Dothan