Entitled to speedy trial

Sable Riley's Jan. 14 report on the reason for the continuance granted to the prosecution in Kimberly Sonanstine's upcoming trial was due to "law enforcement not having completely examined evidence on electronic devices that were likely seized from Sonanstine's house the day of her arrest."

Riley, earlier in the report, indicates Sonanstine was charged (presumably arrested beforehand) in October.

This being Jan. 14, 2022, if my math is correct, law enforcement has had at least three months to "completely examine" the evidence. What has taken so long? What was the judge thinking when the continuance was granted?

Whether the evidence will support the charges at trial or not, the defendant is entitled to a speedy trial.

In homage to transparency, I have no dog in the hunt except to support the application of the Bill of Rights.

James Adie

Enterprise