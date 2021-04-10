 Skip to main content
Error demands correction
Error demands correction

Some mistakes, especially on the editorial page of a newspaper, are hard to account for. Between the original author and copy editors, etc., it is hard to explain how the word "predecessor" was used instead of the correct word, "successor" in the Steve Flowers column in the March 31 edition of the Eagle.

It just seems hard to conceive that such an error would escape everyone involved with the editorial page. Surely a correction is in order. Earlier, I wrote Mr. Flowers about a mistake he made with respect to the game of baseball. In this case I feel a correction should be made by the editorial department, to maintain the integrity of the newspaper. With all due respect, the mistake is too egregious to go uncorrected.

Carl Griffler

Dothan

Editor’s note: We stand corrected.

