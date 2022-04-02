 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘Even I can tell the difference’

With regard to Judy Jay's March 30 letter, I'd like to point out that an insurrection to stop the legitimate confirmation of the Electoral College vote, as has been done every four years since 1804, is not the same as BLM protests and associated violence. The Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection was an unsuccessful attempt to overthrow our government.

Someone who can't see the difference is simply part of our electorate that has been led down the wrong path by right-wing conspiracy theory media via cable channels, radio shows, and websites.

As a right-centrist who has voted GOP 95% since 1968, even I can tell the difference.

Luke Douglas

Headland

